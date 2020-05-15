Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Benton volleyball duo to play college volleball
Benton volleyball duo to play college volleball
Posted: May 15, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: May 15, 2020 12:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
68°
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
68°
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Cameron
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
68°
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
St. Joseph Senior Living bans window visitations
Latest state numbers: 20 more deaths in past 24 hours, total positive cases 10,317
St. Joseph city leaders give the go-ahead to reopen bars
Tyson Foods will reduce prices on some beef products this week, as grocery store prices soar
Golden Corral makes noticeable changes before reopening
Hy-Vee to give away nearly 650 free jumbo watermelons Saturday
St. Joseph School District in early stages of examining guidelines for reopening
InterServ cancels summer jam/summer spike and youth recreational programs
Local business impacted by nationwide beef shortage
Mosaic to ramp up coronavirus testing