Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Thunderstorms possible Saturday

Thunderstorms possible Saturday

Posted: May 15, 2020 5:44 PM
Updated: May 15, 2020 5:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday morning for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Hail, strong winds, and brief heavy downpours will be the primary threats.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories