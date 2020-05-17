Home
BREAKING NEWS Total workers positive for COVID-19 at St. Joseph pork-processing plant pushed to 490
Cloudy and breezy Monday
Cloudy and breezy Monday
Posted: May 17, 2020 9:36 PM
Updated: May 17, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
60°
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
55°
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
60°
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
56°
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Overcast
60°
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
A slight shift in the placement of a closed low will likely keep periodic low level clouds and a persistent north/northeasterly wind around northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas through mid-week.
Most Popular Stories
Several hundred Buch. Co residents get tested for Covid-19
490 at one plant: State reports total Triumph employees positive for COVID-19
Southside Farmers Market returns
13,000 lbs of free watermelon handed out at Hy-Vee Saturday morning
Golden Corral makes noticeable changes before reopening
JCPenney files for bankruptcy
SJSD surprises their 2020 finalists for Teacher of the Year
St. Joseph School District will hold virtual graduation for Class of 2020
St. Joseph Senior Living bans window visitations
Latest state numbers: Cases in Buchanan County top 500, statewide death toll reaches 576