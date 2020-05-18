Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Suicide rates post-pandemic

1,000% increase in government hotline calls regarding suicide.

Posted: May 18, 2020 6:31 PM
Updated: May 18, 2020 6:31 PM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
A slight shift in the placement of a closed low will likely keep periodic low level clouds and a persistent north/northeasterly wind around northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas through mid-week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories