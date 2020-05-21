Clear
Rain and t-storms on Friday

Posted: May 21, 2020 2:52 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
