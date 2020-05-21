Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

DMV offices see longer wait times due to social distancing

Long wait times will likely come with your next trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Posted: May 21, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories