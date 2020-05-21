Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Crash involving MoDOT Truck shuts down traffic on I-229
Police said distracted driving was likely the cause of the crash. No one was injured.
Posted: May 21, 2020 6:56 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 6:56 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Overcast
66°
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
63°
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
66°
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
63°
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
65°
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
17-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Hundreds gather to pickup fresh produce
Retailers settle in to new normal
Latest state numbers: 661 deaths, coronavirus cases at 11,340 since testing began
O'Neal Steel announces opening of new distribution warehouse in St. Joseph
Second Harvest's Mega Mobile food drive taking up 7 blocks of Grand Ave.
Northwest Health conducted coronavirus testing for homeless population
Summer camp plans to continue for boy scouts at Camp Geiger
Three quarters of Albany's Johnson Controls employees on strike
JCPenney will close nearly 30% of its stores as part of its bankruptcy plan