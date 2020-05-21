Clear
Crash involving MoDOT Truck shuts down traffic on I-229

Police said distracted driving was likely the cause of the crash. No one was injured.

Posted: May 21, 2020 6:56 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 6:56 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
