Rain and thunderstorm chances return today

Posted: May 22, 2020 5:56 AM
Updated: May 22, 2020 5:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
