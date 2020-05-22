Taking precautions at home during the pandemic: Your Fridge

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 71° Hi: 75° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 71° More Weather Maryville Broken Clouds 70° Hi: 73° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 70° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 71° Hi: 73° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 71° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 70° Hi: 73° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 70° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 69° Hi: 74° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 69° More Weather

Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.