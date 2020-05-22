Clear
A warmer weekend forecast

Posted: May 22, 2020 2:55 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures will warm with highs into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Saturday night. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend.
