Clear
T-Storms continue on Tuesday
T-Storms continue on Tuesday
Posted: May 25, 2020 3:58 PM
Updated: May 25, 2020 3:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
72°
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
72°
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
70°
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
