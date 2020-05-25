Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

T-Storms continue on Tuesday

T-Storms continue on Tuesday

Posted: May 25, 2020 3:58 PM
Updated: May 25, 2020 3:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories