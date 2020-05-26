Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Thunderstorm chances continue today

Thunderstorm chances continue today

Posted: May 26, 2020 5:56 AM
Updated: May 26, 2020 5:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories