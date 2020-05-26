Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Big 12 commissioner 1

Big 12 commissioner 1

Posted: May 26, 2020 2:03 PM
Updated: May 26, 2020 2:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories