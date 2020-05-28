Clear

Mustangs season

Mustangs season

Posted: May 28, 2020 10:49 PM
Updated: May 28, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
The end of the week we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be at or below normal to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories