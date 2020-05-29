Clear

A sunny Friday ahead

A sunny Friday ahead

Posted: May 29, 2020 6:25 AM
Updated: May 29, 2020 6:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
The end of the week we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be at or below normal to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories