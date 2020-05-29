Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
American Red Cross Short Blood Supply (5-28-20)
American Red Cross Short Blood Supply (5-28-20)
Posted: May 29, 2020 9:52 AM
Updated: May 29, 2020 9:52 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
72°
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
75°
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
71°
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
73°
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
The end of the week we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be at or below normal to end the week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
St. Joseph mayor says he has no intention on shutting down the city again
Salute the Badge: SJPD officer helps family facing tough challenge.
A Kansas soldier likely saved 'countless lives' by driving into an active shooter, police say
Missouri governor extends Phase 1 of the "Show Me Strong" recovery plan to June 15
Gentry county COVID-19 cases triple in one week
Local thrift stores seeing a spike in donations post shutdown
Missouri Western Board of Governors sets tuition and fees for 2020-2021
Atchison, Kan. woman arrested after 4-year-old falls off roof
$50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot sold in St. Joseph
New coronavirus cases are declining in parts of the US but experts say more deaths are coming