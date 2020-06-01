Clear
A warm start to the week

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 5:55 AM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 5:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.
