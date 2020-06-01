Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
10,000 Masks (5-31-20)
10,000 Masks (5-31-20)
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
87°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
88°
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
87°
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
86°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Protesters gather in front of Law Enforcement Center in response to George Floyd death
Parson announces $209 million in additional expenditure restrictions
SJPD responds to protesters on third day of George Floyd protests
George Floyd death sparks protests in St. Joseph
Trump tweets Antifa will be labeled a terrorist organization but experts believe that's unconstitutional
Protesters break curfew on another night of fury and frustrations over George Floyd's killing
Gov. Mike Parson activates Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities, protect citizens
Centennial Bridge shooter charged with attempted murder
Person who attended Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day gathering tests positive for coronavirus
What we do and don't know about the extremists taking part in riots across the US