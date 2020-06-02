Clear

Another warm day ahead

Another warm day ahead

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 7:38 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 7:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories