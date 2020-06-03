Clear
BREAKING NEWS DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Tri-County reports four Coronavirus related deaths Full Story

A hot and humid Thursday

A hot and humid Thursday

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 2:51 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories