Clear
BREAKING NEWS DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Tri-County reports four Coronavirus related deaths
Full Story
A hot and humid Thursday
A hot and humid Thursday
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 2:51 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
90°
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
90°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
90°
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Cameron
Broken Clouds
90°
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
84°
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
