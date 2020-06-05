Clear

News-Press Cartoon Controversy (6-4-20)

News-Press Cartoon Controversy (6-4-20)

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 6:57 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 6:57 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
A very weak cold front has moved through Thursday night and gave us some early showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the low 90s through Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories