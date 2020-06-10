Clear

A windy Wednesday ahead

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
We could see some strong winds as we go into Wednesday morning and afternoon but it will be a much cooler day across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
