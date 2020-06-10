Clear

Twitter andy reid 1

Twitter andy reid 1

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 5:22 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 5:22 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
We will start to see more sunshine as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories