Clear

Rock the Park Returns

Live shot over the return of the Rock the Park Concert Series

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 11:49 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 56°
We will start to see more sunshine as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories