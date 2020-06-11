Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warmer Friday forecast

Warmer Friday forecast

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 2:56 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
We will start to see more heat as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories