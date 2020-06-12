Clear

Another warm and sunny day ahead

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
We will start to see more heat as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of the week.
