Warm and sunny Sunday

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 9:36 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
We will start to see more heat as we head into the weekend across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of next week.
