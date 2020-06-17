Clear

6th Annual Run/Walk for the Paws 5K 2020

A preview of Saturday's race.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories