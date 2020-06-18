Clear

Northwest Board of Regents approves new academic calendar

Northwest Board of Regents approves new academic calendar

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 5:22 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 5:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories