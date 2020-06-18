Clear

Northwest Missouri State In-Person Classes (6-18-20)

Northwest Missouri State In-Person Classes (6-18-20)

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 10:27 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories