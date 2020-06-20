Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Warm Father's Day with storm chances
Warm Father's Day with storm chances
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 9:37 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 9:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
74°
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
74°
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
74°
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
75°
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
77°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Temperatures warming into the low 90s Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Severe storms are possible Sunday evening and overnight and again Monday evening.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Local LGBTQ activist shocked by landmark Supreme Court ruling
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
St. Joseph School District board president resigns
YWCA's 2020 Women of Excellence awards goes digital
COVID-19 death toll in Tri-County climbs to 9
QUIZ: Famous Dads Trivia
Prosecutors charge man accused of raping clerk in a St. Joseph gas station
Kovac's Fireworks gears up for Fourth of July sales
St. Joseph School District to hold in-person graduation
Missouri Department of Health & Human Services Coronavirus Map