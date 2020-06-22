Clear

Chance showers and t-storms today

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Strong to severe storms are possible overnight Sunday into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
