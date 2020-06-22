Clear

Sunny skies on Tuesday

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 3:17 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 3:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.
