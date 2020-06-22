Sunny skies on Tuesday

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 85° Hi: 85° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 86° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 82° Hi: 80° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 82° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 85° Hi: 82° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 86° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 83° Hi: 82° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 85° More Weather Fairfax Scattered Clouds 82° Hi: 82° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 83° More Weather

A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.