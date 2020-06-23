Clear

A sunny Tuesday ahead

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.
