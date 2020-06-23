Clear

St. Joseph Small Businesses Federal Funds (6-23-20)

St. Joseph Small Businesses Federal Funds (6-23-20)

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 10:24 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:24 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories