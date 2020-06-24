Clear

Another warm and sunny day ahead

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
