Clear

Warmer temperatures return today

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 7:08 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 7:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 66°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
