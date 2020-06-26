Clear
BREAKING NEWS Living Community of St. Joseph reports 14 residents, 5 employees test positive for the coronavirus Full Story

KC Mask Requirements (6-26-20)

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 6:15 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 6:15 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
