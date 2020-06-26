Home
Clear
BREAKING NEWS Living Community of St. Joseph reports 14 residents, 5 employees test positive for the coronavirus
Showers and t-storms possible tonight
Showers and t-storms possible tonight
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 6:24 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
84°
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
85°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
84°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
85°
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
86°
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
