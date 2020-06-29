Clear
Hot and humid Tuesday

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 3:04 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Monday we had overcast skies for much of the northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We will start to clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning leading to lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
