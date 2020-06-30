Clear

Hot and humid conditions continue today

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Monday we had overcast skies for much of the northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We will start to clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning leading to lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
