Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
East Hills Carnival (7-7-20)
East Hills Carnival (7-7-20)
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 6:31 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 6:31 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
76°
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
76°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
76°
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
75°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
75°
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday along with returning storm chances.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Buchanan County records 4th coronavirus death
Buchanan County has $9 million dollars in unused CARES act funding
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after shooting in Fairfax Monday
Fairfax man charged with murder
Gym trying new technology to prevent spread of COVID-19
Police, drivers share concerns over highway hazard
Missouri Governor signs bill to increase penalties for repeat violent offenders
2nd Triumph Foods Employee Dies from COVID-19
Stabbing sends one to the hospital on the 4th of July
Nearly 60 people at Living Community of St. Joseph positive for COVID-19