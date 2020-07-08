Clear
BREAKING NEWS MWSU President Matthew Wilson steps down Full Story

Gower Days Goes On

Chip Holman joins us as President of the Gower Days Festival Committee

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 6:52 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 6:52 PM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories