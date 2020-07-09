Clear

St. Joseph Mask Debate (7-8-20)

St. Joseph Mask Debate (7-8-20)

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 10:02 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories