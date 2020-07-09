Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph Full Story

Warming up on Friday

Warming up on Friday

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 5:24 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 5:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories