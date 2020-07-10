Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph Full Story

A hot and humid Friday ahead

A hot and humid Friday ahead

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories