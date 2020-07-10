Home
BREAKING NEWS Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph
Ron's 10pm live shot
A nighttime live shot at the north shops
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
90°
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
88°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
87°
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
Most Popular Stories
Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph
Western faculty react to resignation of university president
SJSD Board of Education chooses new board member
Mask debate continues after city's decision.
North Andrew school district working on how to get kids back in the classroom for the fall semester
Teenager Running for St. Joseph City Council
St. Joseph traffic commission talks permitting curbside seating
Grace House needing supplies for annual 'Back 2 School Shopping' event
Missouri Western State University names interim president
MWSU President Matthew Wilson steps down