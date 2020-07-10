Home
Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph
Showers and t-storms possible overnight
Showers and t-storms possible overnight
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 5:41 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
86°
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
88°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
86°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
86°
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph
Buchanan County records 5th coronavirus related death
North Andrew school district working on how to get kids back in the classroom for the fall semester
SJSD Board of Education chooses new board member
Missouri Western State University names interim president
Western faculty react to resignation of university president
Mask debate continues after city's decision.
City creates subcommittee to address racial disparity and police
MoDOT warns of buckling roads as temperatures continue to rise
Teenager Running for St. Joseph City Council