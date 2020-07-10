Clear

Debate regarding changing Savannah mascot continues

Debate regarding changing Savannah mascot continues

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories