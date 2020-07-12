Clear

Debate over Savannah School District mascot continues

Debate over Savannah School District mascot continues

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 10:19 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories